2 company staff docked for alleged N25m fraud





By Ngozi Njoku

Two Agro company staff, Phillip Adenuga and Vincent Akpotor, who allegedly stole the sum of N25 million were on Friday docked before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendants, Adenuga, 29, residing at Mowe-Ibafo, Lagos and Akpotor, 39, residing at Lusasa in Ogun State, are standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and fraud.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the police.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offenses before the month of July at plot 11/12, Anibaba St., Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos.

He said the defendants being staff of Mitchell Agro Tech Ltd., did dishonestly steal the sum of N25,000,000 belonging to the company.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants usually inflate the price and weight of supply from farms and send them to the account of their suppliers for payment.

He said a recent transaction they carried out was so scandalous that the complainant Mr Jide Obi, on behalf of the company, decided to ask one of their customers to release a copy of their transaction, which was used to track the fraud that had been going on.

‘’It was discovered that the defendants connived with some marketers of live chicken to deceive Mitchell Agro Tech Ltd. and defrauded the company,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offenses contravened Sections 287(7), 325 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola, granted them bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Tanimola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, their home and office addresses must be verified and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for mention. (NAN)

