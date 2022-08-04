2 Clerics in court for alleged N750,000 visa fraud

By Moronke Boboye

Two clerics on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N750,000 Australian visa fraud.

The defendants — Caleb Eniola, 60; and Gabriel Shittu, 77, both residing at Ojokoro area, Abule Egba, Lagos.

They are being tried for conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences, fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed in March 2021 at 1, Alaagba St., Orile-Agege, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendants obtained N750,000 from the complainant, Mr Emmanuel Adeitan, on the pretext of securing an Australian visa for him and four members of his family.

He submitted that the defendants failed to procure the visa and refused to refund the money.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants have refused to answer the complainant’s calls since then, and all efforts to locate them proved abortive.

He said that the offences contravened sections 287, 312, 323 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N300,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Sept. 28, for mention. (NAN)

