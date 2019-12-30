2 Chinese tourists drown near central Philippine island

Two Chinese tourists, on Monday died after falling off a sailboat during a sunset cruise off Bohol Island in the central Philippines, the Chinese Consulate General in Cebu city confirmed.

According to the Consulate, around a dozen Chinese tourists took a sailboat from Bohol Island for a sunset cruise.

The boat was battered by high waves whipped by strong winds. Two Chinese tourists, a male and a female, drowned after falling off the boat around 6 p.m. local time.

The tourists on the sailboat were not wearing life jackets.

Meanwhile, the Consulate had already offered assistance to the next of kin of the victims to deal with the aftermath.

However, the Philippine authorities were already investigating the accident.

According to the Department of Tourism of the Philippines About 1.5 million Chinese tourists visited the Philippines in the first 10 months of 2019, up 41.13 per cent from the same period in 2018.(Xinhua/NAN)