2 charged with attempted stealing of motorcycle in custody of royal father

The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned two men, Kazeem Agboola and Kudus Bashiru before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle in custody of a royal father.

Agboola, 30, and Bashiru, 28, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, attempted theft and beach of the peace.

They appeared before Magistrate Ademola Adesanya and pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 4. at 5.30 p.m.

He alleged that the defendant were arrested at Cele Junction in Iba, Ojo, Lagos, while attempting to steal a Bajaj motorcycle in custody of the Oniba of Iba Kingdom, Dr Sulaimon Ashade.

The prosecutor told the court that when the defendants were apprehended, they conducted themselves in an unruly manner capable of disturbing public peace,

He said that the acts contravened Sections 21, 168 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Following the not guilty plea of the defendants, the magistrate granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

The court adjourned the case until Dec. 1, for mention.

Theft is punishable with three years’ imprisonment. (NAN)

