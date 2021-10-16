2 chairmen emerge as PDP factions in Oyo hold parallel congresses

Two parallel state executives emerged on Saturday when two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State held parallel congresses in Ibadan.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent, who monitored the two congresses reports that the faction of the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, held its congress at the main bow of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba in Ibadan.



Also, the aggrieved PDP members led by former Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Mrs Mulikat Adeola-Akande and Chief Bisi Olopoeniyan, held their congress at Jogor Centre, Liberty Road, off Ring Road, Ibadan.



Announcing the congress results held at Lekan Salami Sports Complex, the Congress Chairman, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, declared Mr Dayo Ogungbenro as the PDP State Chairman.



Ugwuanyi said that

Ogungbenro scored 3,110 votes out of 3,250 delegates votes that attended the congress from the 33 local government areas of the state.

Also, Mr Wasiu Adeleke emerged as the State Secretary of the party with 3,111 votes.



On the other hand, Chief Michael Okunlade emerged the Chairman of the Adeola-Akande-led faction with a total votes of 2,712 from delegates across the 33 local government areas of the state.



Other executive members are Abiodun Oyesola, Secretary; Mr Matthew Abioye, Deputy Chairman; Bola Akinyemi, Publicity Secretary and Adekola Adeoye, Youth Leader, among others.



Ogungbenro and Okunlade, in their separate acceptance speeches, promised to unify the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ogungbenro expressed appreciation to Gov. Makinde for his efforts toward building the party.



Makinde commended the congress committee for the peaceful conduct of the congress.



The governor used the occasion to call on the aggrieved party members across the state to return to the party for integration, saying such members would be accommodated.



NAN also reports that not less than 50 vehicles parked around the Jogor Centre, where Adeola-Akande-led faction held its congress, were vandalised by hoodlums.



The hoodlums, in their scores, armed with sticks and cutlasses, were, however, prevented by security operatives from entering venue of the congress. (NAN)

