2 carpenters in court for alleged house- breaking, theft

The Police on Thursday arraigned two carpenters, Aminu Jibril and Ibrahim Umar, in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for alleged house-breaking and stealing property valued at N101,000.

Jibril, 24, and Umar 19, both residents of Mango Tree Zone 7, Dutse Alhaji Abuja, were docked on a three-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, house- breaking and theft.

The prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Bala Bobby of the same address, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on June 7, 2020.

Ogada said that on June 5 the defendants, criminally conspired and broke into the complainant’s house at Dutse Alhaji and made away with his property.

He said that the defendants allegedly stole the complainant’s plasma television, valued at N 69,000, DVD player, valued at N 28,000, T-shirts and jeans trouser valued at N4000.

Ogada told the court that at the scene of the crime, the defendants left their iron bar, one faded jeans trouser and a laptop bag.

He said during police investigation the defendants could not give satisfactory account of themselves and all effort made to recover the stolen items proved abortive.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 346 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000, each with a surety each in like sum and adjourned the matter until July 14 for hearing. (NAN)