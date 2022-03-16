2 car dealers in court over alleged N3.6m fraud

By Patience Yakubu

Two car dealers, Timothy Edward and John Pascal, who allegedly swindled a man of N3.6 million, were on Wednesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Edward, 38 and Pascal, 40, both residents in Barnawa Kaduna, are charged with two counts of fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in December, 2020 at Narayi High Coast, Kaduna.

He alleged that the defendants fraudulently collected N3.6 million from one Francis David, with a promise to get him a Lexus RX 2006 car.

Leo alleged that after collecting the money, the defendants disappeared, unlawfully and dishonestly converted the said amount to their personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 57 and 287 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

After the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and produce evidence of three years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government, as well as have their addresses verified by the court.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until April 12 for hearing. (NAN)

