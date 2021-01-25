2 brothers in court for alleged assault, breach of peace

Two brothers, Abass, 25; and Musliu Olayiwola, 59; on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ court in Badagry, Lagos for alleged assault and breach of public peace.
The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan.19 at about 9 p.m., in Atipromeh village, Badagry area of Lagos.
Okuomose alleged that the defendants assaulted Afeez Saka, who resides in the village.
The prosecutor said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace, when they beat up the complainant, Saka.
He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state of Nigeria, 2015.
They pleaded not guilty.
Chief Magistrate Fadahunsi Adefioye admitted the Olayiwola brothers to bail in the sum of 100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.
He adjourned the case until Feb. 3, for mention. (NAN)
