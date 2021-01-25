2 brothers in court for alleged assault, breach of peace

Two brothers, Abass, 25; and Musliu Olayiwola, 59; on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ court in Badagry, Lagos for alleged assault and breach of public peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan.19 at about 9 p.m., in Atipromeh village, Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuomose alleged that the defendants assaulted Afeez Saka, who resides in the village.