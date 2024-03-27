2 brothers docked for allegedly stealing gold necklace

Two brothers were on Wednesdat docked in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos State for stealing one gold necklace worth N880,000.

The police charged Oluwasheyi, 38 and Damola Afinjuomo,34 with theft, felony and assault.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 9 at about 3 p.m., in Igborosun Iyana-Ilogbo, Badagry area of Lagos .

Ekpo said that the Afinjuomo brothers also assaulted the complainant, Bakare Ganiu and also stole his reading glasses.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 172 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr N A Layeni, admitted the Afinjuomo brothers to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 17, for mention. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak