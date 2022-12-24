2 Brigade NA fetes orphans, teachers, assures of adequate security in A’Ibom

by Isaiah Eka

The 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in line with the yuletide celebration, has distributed food items worth millions of Naira to Holy Child Orphanage in Uyo.

Similarly, the Command also distributed food items to teachers and staff of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NOWA) primary school, 6th Battalion in Ibagwa, Abak Local Government Area.

Speaking during the donation of the items on Friday in Uyo, the Commander, 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Wase, said the gesture was in continuation of strengthening the civil-military relationship.

Wase, who was represented by Lt.-Col. Michael Inyang, the Commanding Officer of 561 Brigade Signal, 2 brigade, assured Akwa Ibom people of adequate security during the yuletide.

The commander appealed to all the residents to celebrate the season with love and fear of God, and remember the less privileged during their celebrations.

“We have distributed food items and other materials to the orphanages and teachers of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association school.

“It is all part of our Exercise Still Water, which is ongoing in the state and it is also part of Civil-Military Cooperation, which is to draw the people close to the military to assure them of our commitment to secure them and also secure the state.

“So, we want to urge the general public that the military is always committed to assisting them in securing the State and based on the fact that the festive period is here.

“If they suspect any suspicious activity within their area, they should report to either the military or other security agencies so that we can be able to assist them,” he said.

In her remarks, the NAOWA Coordinator in Akwa Ibom, Mrs Halima Wase, who was represented by Mrs Margaret Abbey, NAOWA Public Relations Officer, said they came to appreciate the teachers on their successful completion of the first term.

The NAOWA coordinator thanked the teachers for their sacrifice to train the pupils and bring them up in the proper way to become better Nigerians.

“I just want to appreciate the Brigade Commander on behalf of NAOWA, 2 brigade for a successful end of the year, and also we appreciate the teachers, the head teacher for making sure the pupils have a wonderful term and session and also for the supports for this festive period,” she said.

Responding on behalf of the benefiting teachers, the Head Teacher, Mrs Bessy Affia, thanked the Commander, officers, and men of the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army for the show of love.

“On behalf of all the teachers in this school, the teaching, and non-teaching staff, I am standing here in one mind, in one heart, in one agreement to say God bless you, and God bless our Commander and the wife.”

On her part, Rev. Sister Matilda Inyang, in charge of Holy Child Orphanage, commended the army for remembering the children, particularly in this period, praying to God to bless and reward them.

Speaking on behalf of the Children in the Orphanage, Mr Joseph Mboku, thanked the army for putting smile on their faces in this Christmas period and asked God to bless and give them strength to continue securing the nation.(NAN)