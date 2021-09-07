2 artisans docked for alleged abduction in FCT, environs

Two appeared in a a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for abduction in the FCT and environs.

The police charged Abdullahi Bello,20, and Inusa Ibrahim,30, with abduction and belonging to a gang of thieves.

The Counsel, Malik Taiwo told the court that the defendants were arrested officers of Force Headquarters, Abuja led DSP Danjuma Smith while on surveillance Patrol in the Federal Capital Territory.

Police investigation, the said, the defendants confessed to the crime.

The offence, said, contravened the of Section 306 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Maiwada said the sureties must live within court jurisdiction.

ordered that the sureties must provide means of Identification, valid address verified officer of the court.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Oct. 7 for mention. (NAN)

