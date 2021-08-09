2 applicants docked for allegedly wandering

Two unemployed men on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly wandering.

The police charged Godwin Moses, 22 and  Victor Chinobi, 21, whose addresses with felony and breach of peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded guilty the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely cause a breach of peace by wandering aimlessly on the highway.

Nomayo told the Court that the defendants committed the offence on June 6, at about  11.20 p.m., on Iyana-Iba Under Bridge, in  Ojoo, Lagos.

He said that the defendants wandered on the highway, under such circumstances as the conclusion that they there for illegal purposes.

When the police on patrol, he said, arrested the defendants, they could give a satisfactory answer as to what they doing.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties  each in like sum.

Adeola ordered that, the sureties must be gainfully employed and must have evidence of two ’ tax payments to the Lagos Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, the alleged offence violate Sections 168 and 406(1) of the Laws of Lagos , 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 1,2021, for mention. (NAN)

