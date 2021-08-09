2 applicants docked for allegedly wandering

Two unemployed men on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly wandering.

The police charged Godwin Moses, 22 and Victor Chinobi, 21, whose addresses were not given with felony and breach of peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by wandering aimlessly on the highway.

Nomayo told the Court that the defendants committed the offence on June 6, at about 11.20 p.m., on Iyana-Iba Under Bridge, in Ojoo, Lagos.

He said that the defendants wandered on the highway, under such circumstances as to lead to the conclusion that they were there for illegal purposes.

When the police on patrol, he said, arrested the defendants, they could not give a satisfactory answer as to what they doing.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Adeola ordered that, the sureties must be gainfully employed and must have evidence of two years’ tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, the alleged offence violate Sections 168 and 406(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 1,2021, for mention. (NAN)

