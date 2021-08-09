2 applicants arraigned for alleged breach of peace

Two unemployed men, Godwin Moses, 22 and Victor Chinobi, 21, were on Monday, arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged breach of peace.

The men, whose residential addresses were not given, are facing a two-count charge of alleged felony and breach of peace.



The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the defendants allegedly conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by wandering aimlessly on the highway.



Nomayo further told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 6 about 11.20 p.m. at Iyana-Iba Under Bridge in Ojoo, Lagos.

“The defendants wandered along the highway, under such circumstances as to lead to conclusion that they were there for illegal purposes.



“The police on patrol arrested the duo when they could not give a satisfactory answer to what they were doing under the bridge,” the prosecutor submitted.

The Magistrate, Elizabeth Adeola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.



Adeola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences violated Sections 168 and 406(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 1 for mention. (NAN)

