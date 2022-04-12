2 Anambra lawmakers defect to PDP

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Two lawmakers in Anambra House of Assembly have announced their defection from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers, Messrs Douglas Egbuna (Onitsha North I) and John Nwokoye (Awka North), announced their defection at plenary in Awka on Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce my defection from APC to PDP over reasons best known to me,” Egbuna, who used to be a PDP member and Deputy Minority Whip of the assembly, told his colleagues.

Also speaking, Nwokoye said: “I want to also officially announce my defection to PDP for personal reasons. I’m no longer a member of APGA and neither am I a member of APC.”

The Minority Leader, Mr Onyebuchi Offor (Ekwusigo), welcomed the lawmakers to PDP, even as he commended them for their decision.

“I thank you for making the decision to join our accommodating party. We welcome you into our midst as members of PDP in the House of Assembly,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defection has increased the number of PDP members in the assembly from six to eight.

Meanwhile, the assembly has confirmed the last commissioner-nominee from Gov. Charles Soludo, after adopting the report of the House Committee on Screening, headed by Dr Pascal Agbodike.

The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, gave the name of the commissioner-nominee as Mr Sylvester Ezeokenwa, who would superintend over the Ministry of Special Duties.

NAN reports that the confirmation of the nominee took place through a vote conducted during the plenary.

NAN also recalls that the governor had, in a letter to the assembly, dated April 6, submitted the name of the last commissioner-nominee for screening, thus increasing the number of commissioners to 21.

The House, thereafter, adjourned till April 26. (NAN)

