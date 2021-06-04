The police in Adamawa have confirmed the arrest of two alleged transborder cattle rustlers and recovered 83 cows.

This is contained in a statement issued by DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the Spokesperson of the command in Yola.

”We received information from a reliable informant about their movements of some persons in Gombi Local Government Area.

”Following the tip, on June 2, operatives attached to Gombi Division, moved to the area and some two suspects were arrested with the help of some hunters in the area.

”Those arrested are one Njidda Ardo, 32, and Julde Ali,30. Upon further investigation, 83 cows suspected to have been stolen somewhere in Borno, were recovered,” he said.

On the strength of that, he said, Commissioner of Police Aliyu Alhaji has commended the Divisional police officer Gombi and his men for foiling attempts by the suspects to move the cow.

The commissioner has urged members of the general public particularly those whose cows have been stolen to report to Gombi Divisional police headquarters with proof to claim their cattle.

He called on members of the public to continue to give credible information regarding any person of suspicious characters around their neighbourhood to police.

He further assured that the suspects will be prosecuted accordingly (NAN)

