2 agents docked for alleged N450,000 fraud

Two suspects, Adamu Mhammed, 45, and Aminu Ibrahim, 49, were on Friday docked at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining N450,000 from one Mrs Maria Salifu with the pretext of renting a three bedroom apartment to her.

The duo, who reside at Mile 12 Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretext.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 21 at Mile 12, Ketu, Lagos.

He said the defendants conspired to defraud the complainant of her money.

“They collected N450,000 from Mrs Salifu with a pretence of renting a three bedroom apartment for her in a property located at Mile 12.

“Efforts made by the complainant to ge the said apartment or retrieve her money proved unsuccessful,” he said.

The prosecutor said the case was reported and the defendants were arrested.

According to him, the offences violated Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 carries three years’ imprisonment for stealing while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under pretence.

The Magistrate, O.M Ajayi, gave the defendants bail of N250,000 each, with two sureties each as part of the bail conditions.

Ajayi said all the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The case was adjourned until on Aug.6 for further hearing. (NAN)

