2 agents docked for alleged N450,000 fraud

July 23, 2021



Two suspects, Adamu Mhammed, 45, and Aminu Ibrahim, 49, were on Friday docked at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N450,000 one Mrs Maria Salifu with the pretext renting a three bedroom apartment to her.

The duo, who reside at Mile 12 Lagos, however, pleaded not to the conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretext.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 21 at Mile 12, Ketu, Lagos.

He said the defendants conspired to defraud the complainant her money.

“They collected N450,000 Mrs Salifu with a pretence of renting a three bedroom apartment for her in a property located at Mile 12.

“Efforts made by the complainant to ge the said apartment or retrieve her money proved unsuccessful,” he said.

The said the case was reported and the defendants were arrested.

According to him, the offences violated Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 carries three years’ for stealing while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under pretence.

The Magistrate, O.M Ajayi, gave the defendants bail of N250,000 each, with two sureties each as part of the bail conditions.

Ajayi said all the sureties should be gainfully and evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The case was adjourned on Aug.6 for further hearing. (NAN)

