2 Adamawa LGAs distribute 11,145 bags of rice as palliatives

By Auwalu Birrnin Kudu

Demsa and Shellamg Local Government Areas in Adamawa said they had distributed 11,145 bags of 10kg of rice as palliative to communities across the ten electoral wards in the areas.

Out of the figure, Demsa LGA shared 5,570 bags while Shellang LGA doled out 5,575 bags.

Mr Wenakam Wesly, the Demsa council Chairman made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

He said the palliative, which was provided by the state government was meant to cushion the effects of the removal of the petroleum subsidy.

According to him, the commodity was distributed to the deserving beneficiaries in the presence of security agencies,government official, community leaders and traditional rulers.

The chairman appreciated the youths of the area for conducting themselves peacefully during the exercise,saying, “we are happy with the conduct of our youths.”

He lauded the administration of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for the timely release of the palliative, adding, ” I am calling on our people to always support constituted authorities.”

In a related development, Shellang Local Government Council had also distributed bags of rice to no fewer than 5,575 households as palliative.

Alhaji Abubakar Abba,the council Chairman, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) In Yola on Tuesday.

He said that the current hardship being faced by Nigerians would soon be history as efforts were being made to mitigate the impact of the removal of the petroleum subsidy.

He commended Fintiri for providing the palliative,saying, “we had to ensure that the distribution was done transparently and with accountability.”(NAN)

