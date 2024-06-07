2.18m patients received NDDC’s initial free medicare, says MD

The Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said no fewer than 2.18 million people of the region benefitted from the commission’s initial free healthcare services.

Ogbuku disclosed this in a statement issued by the commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, and made available to newsme in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He stated that the beneficiaries received treatment for various illnesses and conditions and that many underwent free surgeries.

Ughakpoteni quoted the NDDC boss to have said: “Since our initial intervention until the suspension of the free health mission in 2019, over 2.18 million Niger Delta people benefitted from the commission’s free healthcare services.

“People who had little or no access to modern healthcare facilities were treated of all sorts of ailments.

“The ailments ranged from minimal consultations for conditions like malaria, upper respiratory tract infections, fibroids, eye and dental surgeries to surgeries for children with minor cuts, amongst others,” he stated.

According to the statement, the current medical outreach, which started on April 15, has already assisted no fewer than 18,000 patients, with 115 undergoing free eye surgeries to correct their vision.

It added that this year’s exercise, carried out in collaboration with Ecclestine Concept Limited, focussed on individuals in rural and remote areas, who had challenges in accessing healthcare facilities.

“The 115 patients underwent general and eye surgeries at Ogu General Hospital in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers.

“So far, 18,000 people have benefitted from the 2024 medical outreach in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Imo and Ondo States.

“We have documented evidence and abounding testimonies attesting to its positive impact, enhancing the quality of life of the poor individuals in rural communities,” Ughakpoteni added.

He further stated that the medical outreach was initiated due to concerns regarding the limited access to healthcare services for rural dwellers. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas