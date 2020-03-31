1st Quarter 2020: Yobe police command records less crimes

The Yobe State Police Commend said it recorded less major crimes in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019 in the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Yahaya Abubakar, made this known on Tuesday at the 2020 first quarter media briefing in Damaturu.

“The comparative analysis based on the statistics of crime incidents recorded in the state shows that there has been a tremendous reduction in major crimes in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019”.

He said seven terrorist attacks were recorded in the first quarter of 2020 compared 11 incidents recorded in the last quarter of 2019.

The number of homicide cases, which were mostly associated with the activities of terrorists and herder/farmers conflicts had reduced to 17 cases during the period under review compared to 25 cases in the last quarter of 2019.

The phenomenon of rape had also witnessed a sharp decrease during the period under review with 10 incidents compared to 21 incidents recorded in the last quarter of 2019.

The state had also recorded a decrease in the number of cases of kidnappings with six incidents in Fika, Gulani and Postikum Local Government Areas (LGAs) as against 15 incidents recorded in the last quarter of 2019.

While only one major case of farmer/herder conflict was recorded in Kumaganam village, Yusufari local government during the period under review, eight of similar cases were recorded in the last quarter of 2019.

However, the state had witnessed an increase in the number of armed robbery cases with 13 in the period under review compared to eight cases in n the last quarter of 2019, he added.

While only four cases of house breaking and theft were so far reported in the first quarter of 2020, which occurred in Damaturu and Postikum LGAs.

Abubakar said that apart from the progress made in the areas of crime reduction and public safety, the command had also apprehended 129 suspects for various offences in the state. (NAN)