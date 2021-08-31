19th CPC Central Committee to hold 6 plenary session in November

The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee would be held in Beijing in November, the decision was made the Committee Political Bureau meeting Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided the meeting.

According to the agenda unveiled Tuesday, the Committee Political Bureau will present its work report to the plenary session.

This will study the issue of comprehensively reviewing the major achievements and the historical accumulated during the Party’s 100 of endeavour.

’s meeting also deliberated a report the seventh round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 19th CPC Central Committee. (Xinhua/NAN) 

