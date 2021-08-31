19th CPC Central Committee to hold 6 plenary session in November

The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee would be held in Beijing in November, the decision was made at the Committee Political Bureau meeting on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

According to the agenda unveiled Tuesday, the Committee Political Bureau will present its work report to the plenary session.

This will study the issue of comprehensively reviewing the major achievements made and the historical experience accumulated during the Party’s 100 years of endeavour.

Tuesday’s meeting also deliberated a report on the seventh round of disciplinary inspection launched by the 19th CPC Central Committee. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...