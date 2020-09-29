Man docked for allegedly inflicting injuries on neighbour

An 18-year-old man, Suleiman Salisu, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before a Kano Magistrates’ Court for allegedly inflicting injuries on his neighbour.

The defendant, who resides at Sheka Quarters Kano, is facing a one-count charge of voluntarily causing grievous harm, contrary to section 248 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Mr Mubarak Mukhtar, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16, at Sheka Quarters, Kano.

He said that the defendant allegedly used a scissors to stab one Abdulrashid Nasiru of the same address.

“In the process, the complainant sustained serious injuries on his back and his right eye,” he further stated.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Farouk Ibrahim, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million, with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Ibrahim also ordered the defendant and the complainant to live in peace, pending the trial, failure of which, he said, the former would shall be remanded in a correctional centre for three months, without an option of fine.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Oct. 27, for mention. (NAN)