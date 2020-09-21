Fake Army Lieutenant in EFCC net for multiple fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, , Gombe Zonal Office is interrogating one Eze Mavus Ugochukwu, a student of Computer , Bauchi State Polytechnic, who defrauds unsuspecting members of the public by posing as a Lieutenant in the .

According to a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and  Publicity,, Ugochukwu, an indigene of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State was arrested by the officers of 33 Artillery Brigade of the , Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi State and handed over to the Gombe Zonal Office of the for further investigation and possible prosecution following a complaint, lodged by one Mrs Dorcas Oni that the presented himself to her as a Lieutenant in and told her that he would assist her in securing admission for her son into the Nigerian Defence Academy () for which he made her transfer the sum of N400, 000.00 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira) to his account.

In the course of EFCC’s investigation, it was discovered that the has defrauded some other victims to the tune of N1, 455,000.00 (One Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand Naira), using the same military bait. All the proceeds of crime were paid into his two bank accounts domiciled in FCMB and , between December 2019 and July 2020.

further revealed that the succeeded in making his victims believe he was a by photo-shopping military officers’ uniforms and superimposing the image of his face on them, complementing the fraud by by attaching his name tag on the uniforms.

He was also discovered to have forged military documents which he passed off to his victims as genuine in a bid to convince them that he would secure admission for them.
He will be charged to court as soon as are concluded.


