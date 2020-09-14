UPDATE: Buhari approves appointment of 4 new Permanent Secretaries

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director Information, office of the HOCSF.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed four new Permanent Secretaries into the Federal Civil Service.

Those appointed are Mr Sule James from Kaduna, Mr Abubakar Ismaila from Kebbi, Mrs Patricia Roberts from Rivers and Mr Shehu Shinkafi from Zamfara State.

According to Yemi-Esan, the swearing-in and the deployment will be announced in due course. (NAN)