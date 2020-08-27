Buhari presides over virtual Council of State meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the virtual meeting of the Council of State with former President Jonathan in attendance at the State House, Abuja.









The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha are attending the meeting.

Others participating in the meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as well as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Muhammad Bello and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.









NAN reports that former Minitary President Ibrahim Babangida, former Heads of State Abdusalami Abubakar and Ernest Shonekan as well as State Governors are participating in the meeting via video conferencing from their respective States.

NAN observed that the last meeting of the Council of State was held in Jan. 2019.(NAN)