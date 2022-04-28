1,920 teachers undergo training for KwaraLEARN programme

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Wednesday in Ilorin expressed satisfaction at the performance of teachers undergoing a two-week training as part of preparations to commence the KwaraLEARN basic education project in the state.

Abdulrazaq said the programme would drastically improve the capacity of teachers, encourage transparency in the school environment, and improve quality of public education and learning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that KwaraLEARN (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now) was designed to deliver dramatic improvements in learning in public schools for all children across Kwara.

The governor said it will transform all government primary schools across the state into powerful public schools, using an innovative technology and data-driven platform, high-quality learning materials, effective training and coaching for teachers and school leaders.

“I congratulate you all because the process you are going through will be of benefit to all of us in the state, in Nigeria and to humanity. The knowledge being imparted will improve our society.

“I respect all of you for what you do. They say the teacher’s reward is in heaven. We also need to take care of you while alive. The state government, as much as possible, will try to look into your welfare.

“It is important, because your livelihood solely depends on teaching. We do not joke with your salaries, and that is why we made the N30,000 minimum wage for workers our priority,” he said.

The governor, who acknowledged the important roles teachers play in shaping the future of any nation, said his administration will consider more incentives to boost teachers’ morale in schools.

In another development, the governor visited Kwara students who recently emerged as champions in the Presidential debate at their training camp, ahead of the world schools debate in the Netherlands in August.

Chairman, Kwara Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Sheu Adaramaja, while speaking, said the training is in phases, starting from two local government areas of Ilorin West and Baruten, with selected head teachers and classroom teachers as participants.

Adaramaja said the technology-based training will teach them how to use smart phones and tablets to monitor attendance, assess pupils, grade and transmit their results to their parents after school examinations, instead of the old Paper Pen Test (PPT) to achieve assessment of pupils.

“This is part of the innovative technology that the Governor has introduced to basic education in Kwara,” he said.

Adarmaja said the Board has engaged the services of experts, particularly native speakers of English language, in equipping the pupils ahead of the international debate competition.

Mrs. Margaret Awotunde, SUBEB Training officer, said “At least 1,920 participants from four local governments Ilorin West, East, Offa and Baruten are expected to attend the ongoing phase of the training.

The teachers commended the state government for the initiative, which they believed would lessen their task of writing through paper and pen while conforming to 21st century realities. (NAN)

