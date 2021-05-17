1,900 prospective Corps members set for orientation in Nasarawa – NYSC

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State says 1,900 prospective Corps members are expected to participate in the Batch ‘A’ Stream II course.


is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Lucy Laha, Public Relations Officer (PRO) the scheme in the state and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Monday.


Laha said the  course is
scheduled to hold from 18 to June 7, at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent in Keffi Local Government Area the state.


She added that the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Aliyu, is expected to swear in the Corps members on 21, in a ceremony expected to be low key.


She on the public to assist the Corps members travelling from across the country to Nasarawa State to get to destination without exploitation especially by transporters. (NAN)

