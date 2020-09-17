19 ships discharging petrol, other items at Lagos port — NPA

Share the news













The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that 19 ships were discharging petroleum products and other food stuffs at the Lagos ports.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, butane gas, raw sugar, maize, bulk salt, butane propane, ethanol and bulk clinker.

It said that 12 other ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat, ethanol, and base oil.

The authority said it was expecting 16 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Sept. 17 to 27.

It said that the ships contained bulk wheat, bulk sugar, petrol, gypsum, frozen fish, maize and general cargo.

They are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex. (NAN)

