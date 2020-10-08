19 ships discharging petrol other items at Lagos port – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that 19 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging petroleum products and food stuff.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, bulk salt, base oil, butane gas and container.

It said that 10 other ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat, and bulk clinker.

The authority said it was expecting 19 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Oct. 8 to Oct. 21.

According to NPA, the ships contained bulk wheat, bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk malt, petrol, general cargo, bulk salt and palm fatty.

They are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex. (NAN)