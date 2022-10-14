19 ships discharge petroleum products, others at Lagos ports – NPA

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said 19 ships had arrived the Lagos ports and were discharging petrol, bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk fertiliser, base oil, bulk coal, butane gas and bulk urea.

The authority said 15 other ships were expected to arrive the ports between Oct. 14 and Oct. 25, and that the ships were carrying bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, base oil, petrol and containers.

It indicated that one other ship had arrived the port and was waiting to berth with bulk wheat. (NAN)

