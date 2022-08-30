19 ships carrying assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Tuesday, 19 ships were expected to arrive at Lagos ports from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

It said four of the ships were carrying frozen fish, while the remaining 15 ships were conveying general cargo, bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat and automobile gasoline.

NPA stated that two other ships containing bulk sugar and petrol, had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth.

Also, the organisation said 18 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, automobile gasoline, base oil, jet fuel, bulk urea and petrol. (NAN)

