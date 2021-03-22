19 die in road traffic crash on Kaduna-Abuja highway

March 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Government said no fewer than 19 persons have died in a road traffic on -Abuja highway.A statement issued by Commissioner for Internal and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Monday in , indicated that 34 other passengers sustained injuries and were evacuated hospital.Aruwan said, “

agencies have reported that 19 people died in a ghastly road traffic at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday.“According the , the , which occurred late on Sunday evening, a DAF trailer and caused by a combination of speeding and an exploded tyre, loss of control,

which caused the vehicle to veer into the bush.“A total of 53 people were in the crash, 16 of these died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead.”He added survivors were receiving treatment in hospital.Aruwan also said driver,

Auwal Idris, had informed officials that all the passengers boarded the vehicle at Kara in Lagos and were heading to Kano, with a few of them disembarking in Zaria. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,