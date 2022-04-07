18,362 people benefit from Zakkat in Kazaure

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Kazaure Emirate Council in Jigawa has distributed Zakkat (alms) worth over N80 million to 18,362 less privileged people in the area.

The Emirate’s Spokesperson, Alhaji Gambo Garba, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Dutse.

Garba said the Chairman of the Zakkat Collection and Distribution Committee of the council, Alhaji Bala Muhammad, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Zakkat distribution exercise in Sabuwa village.

He explained that the Zakkat, which consisted of cash, livestock and grains, was distributed to deserving families in the nine district councils under the emirate.

The spokesperson added that Muhammad attributed the success recorded by the committee during the exercise to the support and cooperation received from the council.

According to him, the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najeeb Hussaini, charged people of the emirate to always fear Allah in all their doings.

He said that Hussaini also called on wealthy individuals in the area to continue to support vulnerable and less privileged in the society to reduce poverty.

Garba said the emir also presented a gift to the District Head of Yankwashi for excelling in the collection of Zakkat among the nine districts. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

