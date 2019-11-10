$181m IDB loan: Niger PDP wants Sani-Bello account for funds accrued to state

By Tina George, Minna

The Niger state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to the $182 million loan taken from the Islamic Development Bank (IDP) by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, threatening that if the governor fails to commission projects worth N3 billion, the party would be forced to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate the said loan.

The PDP also challenged the Governor to make public declaration of his assets between 2015 and 2019.

The PDP through its Legal Adviser, Barrister Isah Mustapha, threw this challenge over the weekend, while reacting to the Governor’s invitation to the EFCC.

Recall that last week, Sani Bello invited the EFCC to the state to investigate the alleged IDB loan meant for fixing the Bida-Minna road.

He has also repeatedly claimed that he did not inherit money from the past administration.

The PDP legal scribe said that the Governor should prove to the public what he had done with billions of Naira accrued to the state in the past five years, with no single project commenced or commissioned.

The PDP welcomed the invitation to the EFCC to examine the state records, saying that the invitation is a welcome development.

“Governor Sani Bello should throw his asset declaration form from 2015 and 2019 open to the general public for scrutiny, or hasn’t he been paraded on several news fronts as the richest Governor in Nigeria? What business does he do to earn so much?

“Before the EFCC arrives, we challenge Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to throw the state accounts open, let the people know what he did with the hundreds of Billions of Naira that have accrued to the state in the past 5 years with no single project commenced or commissioned.

“Governor Bello should know better that he doesn’t need the EFCC to prove anything if he is transparent; all he needs is to commission just one project worth N2 billion or N3 billion.

“The PDP finds it phony and dubious that a simple act of integrity has not been obeyed talk more of inviting EFCC to check for $181 million Islamic Development Bank Loan,” Mustapha stated.