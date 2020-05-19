INEC to release policy framework for Edo, Ondo, future elections

Share the news













The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would on Thursday, May 21, release the policy framework for Edo and Ondo governorship elections, outstanding by-elections and future electoral activities.

The commission announced this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Okoye reiterated INEC’s commitment to conduct of the two state governorship elections in accordance to the timetable and schedule of activities released on Feb. 6.

He said that the commission met on Tuesday and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the conduct of the states’ governorship elections and the nine outstanding bye-elections in different parts of the country.

“The commission deliberated extensively on a policy framework that will guide its operations, activities and engagements with critical stakeholders in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the electoral process in Nigeria.

“Based on this, the commission will, on Thursday, issue a policy framework for engagement with stakeholders, the conduct of the two end of tenure governorship elections, outstanding bye-elections and future electoral activities.

“The commission reiterated its commitment to conduct the Edo and Ondo governorship elections on Sept 19 and Oct. 10 as contained in the timetable and schedule of activities released on Feb. 6.

“We reassure Nigerians of our resolve and determination to provide the requisite guidance, innovation and leadership in conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The commission is committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibility of conducting elections, without jeopardising the health and wellbeing of citizens, stakeholders or its valued staff,’’ Okoye said.

He explained that the commission would accelerate consultations and engagements with political parties, civil society organisations, security agencies and health authorities as soon as its policy framework is finalised.

He urged everyone to remain safe and healthy by complying with all the guidelines and protocols issued by the health authorities. (NAN)

