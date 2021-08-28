18 Zamfara abducted students released

August 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The Zamfara State Government has secured the release of 18 students of the state College of Agricultural and Animal Sciences Bakura, abducted by unknown gunmen recently.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gunmen had in Aug. 16, abducted students and staff of the College in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

Presenting the released abductees to Gov. Bello Matawalle, at the Government House, Gusau, on Friday, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkana, said the victims were rescued through dialogue initiated state government.

“We may recall that the students were abducted and kept the bandits 12 days ago.

“They were rescued through the peace dialogue initiated by Governor Bello Matawalle, paying any kobo as ransom.

“I am happy to hand over the released students and staff to his Excellency, the governor,today, “the Commissioner said.

Elkana all stakeholders who assisted in the rescue of the students.

Responding, Gov Bello Matawalle the state peace and reconciliation committee for achieving the success.

“We thank Allah the almighty, for having this staff and students back.

“As we all know, my initiated peace and reconciliation the bandits as part of the measures to address security challenges facing the state.

“We used the dialogue through the repentant bandits and rescued this staff and students”, he explained.

He said the released abductees will undergo medical checkup before they are handed over to their families.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,