18 ships discharge petrol, other items at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said that 18 ships at the Lagos Ports were discharging petrol and other items.

The NPA, in its daily Shipping Position, said that the ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk urea, soya bean and petrol.

The authority said that 27 other ships were expected to arrive the port between July 8 and July 28.

It listed the expected items as bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk urea, bulk fertiliser and containers.

It indicated that six others that had arrived at the ports were waiting to berth with base oil, fertiliser, automobile gasoline and petrol. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

