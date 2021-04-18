18 seater bus plunges into river in Ondo

An 18 seater on Sunday plunged into the Owena River on the Ondo road Ondo State.


An eye witness account stated driver of the coming from the Ondo town axis and heading toward lost control as a result of speeding and plunged into the river.


The witness further revealed that  five of the passengers including a child were rescued and taken to the hospital by and men of the Road Safety Commission ().


The witness added that some of the passengers lost their lives at the scene of the accident.


Mr Ahmed Hassan, Ondo State , Road Safety Coprs (), confirmed the incident to the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday .


Hassan, however, stated  number of casualties had yet to be ascertained.
He added that men of the command were still at the scene of the accident.
 
“Yes, there is an accident where a plunged into the Owena River and our men are still at the scene for , but we cannot ascertain the number of people that died or survived for now,” he said. (NAN)

