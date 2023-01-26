18 fire outbreaks recorded in Ife in 2022 – Official

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Fire and Rescue Services of Osun State says it recorded 18 fire outbreaks in its Ife Zone in 2022 and they destroyed property worth N700 million.

The Principal Fire Superintendent 11 in charge of the zone, Mr Adeleye Adeyinmi, made the disclosure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ife on Thursday.

According to him, the causes of the incidents include carelessness in the use of electrical appliances, high voltage and ignorance about handling of naked wires.

The officer, however, said that no life was lost to the fire outbreaks.

He said that property worth about N700 million were lost to the incidents while property worth N1.5 million were saved through the efforts of the service.

“It is not making sense for one to lose anything with the situation of things in the country,” the officer advised.

He urged the residents to take preventive measures against fire outbreaks.

He advised Ife residents to promply call on the service in the event of any fire outbreak, saying that delay could be costly.

Adeyinmi said that the zone needed more equipment to effectively and promptly respond fire emergencies. (NAN)