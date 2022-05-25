18 aspirants jostle for PDP governorship ticket in Plateau

Eighteen aspirants are jostling for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Plateau, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr John Akans, said on Wednesday in Jos.

Akans told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the PDP was set for the governorship primaries scheduled to hold at Langfield Events Centre in Jos.The publicity secretary said a total of 621 delegates would elect the PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 election.“All is set for the election, the Electoral Committee headed by PDP North Central Vice Chairman, Mr Theophilus Shan, is already on ground.“

We had a very successful State House of Assembly, House Representatives and Senate primaries across the state that produced candidates for state and federal constituencies as well as the Senate.“Winners have emerged and losers have accepted their fate and have agreed to work for PDP success in the general elections.“The success was achieved largely because of the transparent nature of the entire process.“

We hope to achieve same success in the governorship primary today,” he added.The state Organising Secretary, Mr Yakubu Chocho told NAN that the local organising committee had met with the aspirants on Tuesday night.“We assured them that we will not do anything that will tarnish the image of anybody.“We pleaded with them that whoever wins, the rest should join hands with him so that PDP can win the governorship seat,” he said.

The governorship aspirants include Chief Jonathan Akuns, Latep Dabang, Dauda Gotring, David Paradang, Timothy Golu, Kefas Ropshika, Ephraim Dewa and Jack Pam.Others are Shadrack Best, Caleb Mutfwang, Bagudu Hirse, Satu Jewun, Mazadu Bako, Vincent Nanle, John Sura, Jeremiah Gushop, Alexander Ladan and Alfred Damiyal. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

