1,785 called to bar in Abuja

By Haruna Salami

A total of 1,785 candidates were called to bar at a low-key ceremony in Abuja Tuesday by the Body of Benchers.

Of this number five made first class, 76 had Second Class Upper, 633 had Second Class Lower while 1,065 had pass.

In addition, 16 students were awarded different prizes.

The Best Overall Male Student of the 2019/2020 Year Award went to Olalere Yusuf Asamu while the Best Overall Female Student of the Year 2019/2020 went to Adebayo Deborah Ibukunoluwa.

One of the award winners is Haruna Joy Salami who won the prize of the Second Best Student in Property Law Practice, donated by Chief Frederick Rotimi Williams, C.F.R., SAN.

Earlier parents, guardians and well-wishers were barred from attending the call-to-bar ceremony by the Body of Benchers due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Those called to bar were the successful candidates who sat the January 2020 Bar final examination of the Nigerian Law School.

The Body of Benchers which regulates the admission of successful law students into the legal profession, until this time, used to give each aspiring lawyers the privilege of inviting two persons to attend the call to bar ceremony.

This ceremony, unlike the previous ones held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja took place at the Eagle Square, Abuja and lasted for just one and a half hours.