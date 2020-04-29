Lagos records highest COVID-19 recoveries, discharges 49 patients

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced the recovery and discharge of 49 COVID-19 patients, the highest single figure of recovery in the state and Nigeria.

The ministry, through its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, said the patients were 28 females and 21 males including a foreign national – a Greek citizen.

It said that they were discharged from the Yaba and Onikan Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

️”The patients; 18 from IDH, Yaba and 31 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive readings.

*With this, number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 187,” it said.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) shows that as at 6:00p.m. East Africa Time, there are 35,371 COVID-19 cases, 1.534 deaths, and 11,727 recoveries from 52 African countries. (NAN)