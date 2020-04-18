Abba Kyari: NSCIA writes SGF, condoles with Buhari

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has written a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha wherein it commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Alh. Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

NSCIA in the letter described Abba Kyari as an excellent administrator who was committed to the Service of the nation and loyal to President Buhari.

The letter signed by Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, OFR, FNAL, Secretary General of NSCIA reads: “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, received the news of the death of Alh. Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President, with great shock.

According to the NSCIA, “The late Chief of Staff was an excellent administrator who was committed to the overall development of the nation through dedicated and loyal service not only to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, but also to the Nigerian nation.



“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, through your office, commiserates with the President and government of Nigeria on this grievous occasion. It is the prayer of the Ummah in Nigeria that Almighty Allah would grant the departed Chief of Staff Al-jannah Al-firdaus. Amin.



“Please, convey the heartfelt sympathy, condolences and prayers of the entire Muslim Community in Nigeria to Mr President and government of Nigeria, as well as the illustrious family of the departed dedicated public servant – Alh. Abba Kyari,” NSCIA said.