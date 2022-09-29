172,000 farmers badly affected by flood in Adamawa – SEMA

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

Malam Mohammed Aminu, Executive Secretary, Adamawa Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says 172,000 farmers have been badly affected by flood in 11 local government areas of the state.

He said that the farmers had their farms submerged, adding that 27,800 households and 89,342 hectares of farmland were destroyed by the flood.

The executive secretary told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola that more than 37 people died and 71 injured in the affected areas.

The affected local government areas are Yola North, Yola South, Lamurde, Demsa, Numan, Guyuk, Fufore, Song, Gombi, Shelleng, and Madagali.

“We have since provided temporary relief materials to the victims.

“We have established local emergency committees who deliver the relief materials to the victims and update the record of the disaster for us,” Aminu said.

He called on residents of the affected communities to cooperate with government agencies and organisations who might visit for stock taking.

The executive secretary attributed the flood to the torrential rains being experienced in the state and the release of water from Lagdo dam in neighbouring Cameroon.

“Most of the victims whose households were badly affected are presently taking shelter at schools building and other accommodations,” he added. (NAN)

