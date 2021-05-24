170 children in DRC feared missing after volcanic eruption – UNICEF

The Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Sunday hundreds of children and families the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) district of Goma were risk after the Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption.

The sky turned red and lava spewed from the volcano on Saturday, causing thousands flee the city of two million people, located just the south.

UNICEF, a statement said more than 150 children had been separated from their families and more than 170 were feared missing.

News reports indicate up five people may have died during the evacuation, and some houses have reportedly been lost the north of Goma.

No fewer than 5,000 people crossed the border into Rwanda from Goma as the slow-moving lava spewed, and least 25,000 others were displaced in Sake, 25 kilometers northwest of Goma, the agency said.

A UNICEF team has been in the affected areas of Sake, Buhene, Kibati, and Kibumba provide first-line response, which includes installing chlorination water points in and around Sake limit the spread of cholera.

The agency is strengthening surveillance for the deadly water-borne disease, especially in Goma itself, following residents’ return.

Two transit are established for unaccompanied and separated children, working closely with Congolese authorities.

UNICEF says it will work with partners to refer any cases of gender- violence abuse to provide adequate and psychosocial support. (NAN)

