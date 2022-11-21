17-year-old Stephanie Alfred wins ”Face of 9ja” Beauty model contest

By Raji Rasak

A 17-year-old student of Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Stephanie Alfred from Delta has won the ”Face of 9ja” Beauty model competition in Badagry, Lagos.

Alfred, a student of Economic and Statistics, beat 19 other contestants to win the first edition of model competition, which took place on Sunday night at the Badagry Theatre, in Lagos.

Alfred who is 6.2ft tall hails from Brutu Local Government Area of Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Miss Anuoluwapo Awe, 18, from Kogi was the 1st Runner-up while Miss Memunat Amino, 20, from Edo became the 2nd runner-up.

NAN also reports that Alfred went home with cash prize of N200,000 and other consolations prizes while the first and second runner-up winners also went home with consolation prizes.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the 9ja Beauty Model, Miss Sarah

Ojehonmon said the aim of the contest was to showcase the beauty of Nigeria’s culture, ethnicity, greatness and religion.

Ojehonmon, who was the first runner up of Miss Culture Badagry 2021, said there are lots of things in Nigeria we need to show to the world, adding that that was which why they are here.

“These models are young Nigerians who are displaying the beauty of Nigeria to the world.

“We want to use this platform to reach out to the world that the 9ja beauty model is capable of changing, preaching to the world that Nigeria is beautiful.

“The winner of the contest today has a pet project to embark on and this is to empower physically challenged girls that cannot see or walk.

“These people have been neglected in the past forgetting that they can still be creative to help themselves and society,” she said.

“This beauty pageantry is not gender-based, this is the first edition that’s why they are all females between the age 15 to 29, males can also be part of this pageantry for the subsequent contest.

Also speaking, Mr Jeremiah Aluya the General Manager, 9ja beauty model said:” beauty pageantry or modeling is not all about coming on stage to show yourselves.

”It is more about what can be done as a male or female to help society because anyone that is impacting life is already a model,” he said. (NAN)

