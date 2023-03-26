17 vessels discharge cargo at Lagos Ports, 5 waiting to berth, another 17 expected

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Seventeen vessels are currently discharging petrol, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, bulk salt, frozen fish, petrol, butane gas, soya bean meal, automobile gasoline and bulk urea at the Lagos Ports.

The Nigerian Ports Authority stated in Lagos on Saturday that five vessels laden with petrol and general cargo had also arrived at the ports waiting to berth.

It added that 17 other vessels carrying frozen fish, bulk gypsum, bulk urea, bulk sugar, bulk salt, butane gas, and jet fuel would berth at the ports between March 25 and April 2. (NAN)