17 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said 17 ships, conveying assorted goods, were expected at the Lagos ports from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.

It listed the items expected at the ports as bulk sugar, frozen fish, general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat, container, bulk salt, butane gas and soya bean meal.

The NPA also said that 16 ships were already discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, petrol, container, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar and automobile gasoline at the ports.

It added that one other ship had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk wheat. (NAN)

