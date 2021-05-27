17 patients of Northwest China quake leave hospital — Official

Some 17 people injured in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in northwest ’s Qinghai Province were discharged from Thursday morning, local authorities said.

The earthquake, which jolted Maduo County of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at 2:04 a.m. Saturday.

It left 19 people injured, according to the Qinghai provincial emergency management .

The quake also disrupted the lives of no fewer than 32,000 residents from 26 townships in Golog and the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration have sent quake materials, including tents, overcoats, quilts, folding beds and heating devices to the quake-hit region.(Xinhua/NAN)

