Some 17 people injured in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in northwest China’s Qinghai Province were discharged from hospital on Thursday morning, local authorities said.

The earthquake, which jolted Maduo County of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at 2:04 a.m. on Saturday.

It left 19 people injured, according to the Qinghai provincial emergency management department.

The quake also disrupted the lives of no fewer than 32,000 residents from 26 townships in Golog and the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration have sent quake relief materials, including tents, overcoats, quilts, folding beds and heating devices to the quake-hit region.(Xinhua/NAN)

