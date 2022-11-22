17 killed, 4 injured in Kwali-Abaji road crash – FRSC

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 17 persons were killed while four others were injured in an auto crash on Kwali-Abaji Road, before Awawa in the FCT.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said the crash which occurred at about 6:30 a.m involved two vehicles – a DAF Trailer with registration number BAU 632 XA and a Toyota Bus with registration details GME 201 ZU.

He said that the 22 persons involved in the accident were all males, adding that the injured victims were provided first aid treatment by rescue workers before taken to hospital.

“Out of 22 victims, four persons sustained various degrees of injury, 17 died while one was rescued without any injury.

“Investigations revealed that the crash happened because of speed limit violations and fatigue,’’ he said.

Kazeem said that the corps emergency rescue team took the injured to Abaji General Hospital while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the morgue.

Speaking on the crash, the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu advised drivers against violating prescribed speed limit.

He said that crash investigations conducted over the years attributed cause of major crashes in Nigeria to excessive violation of legal speed limit.

Biu also attributed the fatigue to the driver’s inability to observe adequate rest after night-long trip.

According to him, drivers’ attitude necessitated the sensitisation and subsequent enforcement of compulsory installation of Speed Limiting Device.

Biu, therefore, urged drivers to avoid night trips and always observe 30 minutes rest after every four hours drive to avoid accidents on the highways

He also urged them to desist from compromising road traffic regulations.

The acting corps marshal assured the public that the corps would step up operational activities to check traffic accidents.

Biu enjoined the public to always patronise the FRSC toll free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM, to report emergencies. (NAN)

