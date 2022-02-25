17 high-rises in Ukrainian port city of Mariupol damaged by shelling

Seventeen high-rises in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol been damaged by shelling, according the city administration.

All the buildings affected were in the east of the city, closer the front line of fighting with pro-Russian separatists, authorities said.

Electricity supplies were partially disrupted, the city said late adding that the water supply is functioning and public transport was running free of charge for residents.

were 23 injured residents and 23 injured soldiers being treated in clinics. “The operative situation in Mariupol remains unchanged,” authorities said.

Mariupol was attacked by Russian troops on Thursday, but the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said the city on the Sea of Azov was “brought back under full control.”

In the late evening, residents mainly the city’s east posting on social media reported hearing shelling and impacts.

A curfew is in place in the city. A local newspaper reported would be an additional evacuation train on night. Some 1700 people already left the city by train during the day.

Mariupol is a key location for the industry. The Donbass coal and district exported its via Mariupol’s port before 2014, when the war in eastern began. (dpa/NAN)

